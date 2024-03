Eliot, Adam and Ross sit down to discuss the Iowa women's path to returning to the National Championship as a one seed with the toughest route to the Final Four.

✅ A potential rematch with LSU

✅ UCLA might be the toughest task

✅ Possibility of facing off with the USCs in the Final Four

✅ Why did the Hawkeyes get such a tough draw?

✅ Plus, the men in the NIT

✅ Kansas State in the first round and Utah after that, but will they make a run?