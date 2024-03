Embed content not available

Eliot, Adam and Ross sit down to discuss Kadyn Proctor's decision to leave Iowa to re-enter the portal and return to Alabama.

✅ He made this decision in two months (!?)

✅ What's happening with the Swarm Collective in the fallout

✅ The NCAA has some major problems to address

✅Plus, we hit on the Hawkeyes winning their first round game in the NIT over Kansas State on Tuesday.