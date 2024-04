Embed content not available

Eliot, Adam and Ross breakdown Caitlin Clark and Iowa's 94-87 win over LSU in Monday night's Elite Eight.

✅ The pace favors Iowa

✅ All Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese can do is shrug

✅ Addison O'Grady's stellar performance

✅ Kate Martin and Sydney Affolter's scoring

✅ Previewing the Final Four matchup with UConn and Paige Bueckers