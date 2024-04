Embed content not available

Eliot, Adam and Ross discuss Iowa's 87-75 loss to South Carolina in the national championship game.

✅ Dawn Staley and SC were just too damn good

✅ Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes had their chances but just couldn't capitalize

✅ What this team accomplished

✅ What's next for Lisa Bluder and Iowa women's basketball

