HawkCast Ep. 65 Iowa's Spring Game, Transfer Portal Updates, WNBA Draft
Eliot, Adam and Ross hit on all things Hawkeyes, including Iowa's spring game, the WNBA Draft and the transfer portal.
✅ Three things to watch in Iowa's spring game -- the new offense, QB competition, DL depth and more
✅ Transfer portal updates, from Lucy Olsen to Drew Thelwell
✅ Tony Perkins and Patrick McCaffery find their new homes
✅ Caitlin Clark goes No. 1 in the WNBA Draft
✅ Kate Martin gets picked!
