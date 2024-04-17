Embed content not available

Eliot, Adam and Ross hit on all things Hawkeyes, including Iowa's spring game, the WNBA Draft and the transfer portal.

✅ Three things to watch in Iowa's spring game -- the new offense, QB competition, DL depth and more

✅ Transfer portal updates, from Lucy Olsen to Drew Thelwell

✅ Tony Perkins and Patrick McCaffery find their new homes

✅ Caitlin Clark goes No. 1 in the WNBA Draft

✅ Kate Martin gets picked!