In today's episode, Ross and Eliot discuss:

✅ Amarion Nimmers decision to transfer -- will he stay D1?

✅ Riley Mulvey not going to Europe

✅ Conference Realignment

✅ Does this make the college football product better?

✅ Seth Anderson is underrated

✅ Who else on the Iowa football squad is underrated?