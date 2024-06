Embed content not available

NEW Iowa football radio color analyst and former Iowa linebacker Pat Angerer joins HawkCast!



✅ Pat details how he got the opportunity

✅ Why the current linebacker room is absolutely loaded

✅ He talks his favorite memories in the NFL

✅ What has changed about Kirk Ferentz since he was in Iowa City

✅ We get to subscriber questions

