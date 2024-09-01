Advertisement

in other news

Five Hawkeyes to Watch Against Illinois State

Five Hawkeyes to Watch Against Illinois State

Five Hawkeyes to watch in Iowa's 2024 season-opener against Illinois State.

 • Eliot Clough
Aug 31 MBB OV Preview: Iowa to Host Two Top-125 Prospects

Aug 31 MBB OV Preview: Iowa to Host Two Top-125 Prospects

Iowa will host two 2025 official visitors and a 2026 target for an unofficial this weekend.

Premium content
 • Eliot Clough
Pickin' On The Old Big Ten: Week One

Pickin' On The Old Big Ten: Week One

Taking a look at the Big Ten's "old" half and how we think Week 1 will shake out.

 • Mark Hasty
Pickin' On The New Big Ten: Week One

Pickin' On The New Big Ten: Week One

Taking a look at the Big Ten's "new" half and how we think Week 1 will shake out.

 • Mark Hasty
FUTURECAST: Projecting a Skill-Position Target to Pick Iowa

FUTURECAST: Projecting a Skill-Position Target to Pick Iowa

Our latest FutureCast predicting Iowa to land a high-priority 2025 target.

Premium contentForums content
 • Eliot Clough

in other news

Five Hawkeyes to Watch Against Illinois State

Five Hawkeyes to Watch Against Illinois State

Five Hawkeyes to watch in Iowa's 2024 season-opener against Illinois State.

 • Eliot Clough
Aug 31 MBB OV Preview: Iowa to Host Two Top-125 Prospects

Aug 31 MBB OV Preview: Iowa to Host Two Top-125 Prospects

Iowa will host two 2025 official visitors and a 2026 target for an unofficial this weekend.

Premium content
 • Eliot Clough
Pickin' On The Old Big Ten: Week One

Pickin' On The Old Big Ten: Week One

Taking a look at the Big Ten's "old" half and how we think Week 1 will shake out.

 • Mark Hasty
Published Sep 1, 2024
HawkCast Ep. 88 Hawkeyes are HUMMING: Iowa Throttles Illinois State
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Eliot, Adam and Ross share their thoughts on Iowa's season-opening 40-0 win over Illinois State.

The Hawkeyes first half struggles, how Cade McNamara's play turned it around (Did he locked up the starting job?), the emergence of Reece Vander Zee, Seth Wallace's debut as a head coach, putting everything in context, and more.

Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!

Have questions? Drop them on the premium board or leave a five-star rate and review on Apple Podcasts and ask there.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Iowa
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Iowa
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
19 - 14
Overall Record
10 - 10
Conference Record
2023 schedule not available.
Advertisement
Advertisement