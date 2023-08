Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

In today's episode, Eliot, Ross and Adam discuss everything that happened over the weekend between Cade McNamar's injury, Kids' Day open practice, and media day.

✅ Cade's injury definitely could've been worse

✅ The implications -- what if Deacon Hill had to start?

✅ Standouts from Kids' Day - Brian Allen, Deshaun Lee, Dayton Howard

✅ Media Day -- Adam and Eliot's biggest takeaways