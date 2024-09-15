Advertisement

Published Sep 15, 2024
HawkCast Ep. 92 BACK ON TRACK? Iowa Pulls Away From Troy for 38-21 Victory
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Recruiting Analyst
Eliot, Adam and Ross break down the Hawkeyes 38-21 win over Troy on Saturday.

Kaleb Johnson is among the best running backs in the country, Cade McNamara was just meh again (But is that just what he needs to be?), Kaleb Brown finally makes a catch, defense and special teams allow big plays (is it time to be concerned?), Brendan Sullivan's goal-line package, and more.

Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!

Have questions? Drop them on the premium board or leave a five-star rate and review on Apple Podcasts and ask there.

