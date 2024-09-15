HawkCast Ep. 92 BACK ON TRACK? Iowa Pulls Away From Troy for 38-21 Victory

Eliot, Adam and Ross break down the Hawkeyes 38-21 win over Troy on Saturday.

Kaleb Johnson is among the best running backs in the country, Cade McNamara was just meh again (But is that just what he needs to be?), Kaleb Brown finally makes a catch, defense and special teams allow big plays (is it time to be concerned?), Brendan Sullivan's goal-line package, and more.