HawkCast Ep. 92 BACK ON TRACK? Iowa Pulls Away From Troy for 38-21 Victory

in other news
Koen Entringer 'Blessed' by Early Return to Action
Koen Entringer described his injury at the Citrus Bowl and his path back to the field, taking over at SS last week.
Iowa Recruits Live, Week Three: Luke Brewer
Follow for live updates and thoughts on nationally recruited 2027 tight end and Iowa target, Luke Brewer.
Iowa Working to Host In-Season 2025 Official Visitor
The Hawkeyes aren't done recruiting the class of 2025 -- they'll soon be hosting a new target for an OV.
Pickin' On The Old Big Ten: Week 3
Pickin' on the Big Ten tackles the legacy Big Ten, which features a big visitor from the SEC (and other, lesser games).
Pickin' On The New Big Ten: Week 3
In Week 3 we look at how much evidence there is (or isn't) after two games.
in other news
Koen Entringer 'Blessed' by Early Return to Action
Koen Entringer described his injury at the Citrus Bowl and his path back to the field, taking over at SS last week.
Iowa Recruits Live, Week Three: Luke Brewer
Follow for live updates and thoughts on nationally recruited 2027 tight end and Iowa target, Luke Brewer.
Iowa Working to Host In-Season 2025 Official Visitor
The Hawkeyes aren't done recruiting the class of 2025 -- they'll soon be hosting a new target for an OV.
Eliot, Adam and Ross break down the Hawkeyes 38-21 win over Troy on Saturday.
Kaleb Johnson is among the best running backs in the country, Cade McNamara was just meh again (But is that just what he needs to be?), Kaleb Brown finally makes a catch, defense and special teams allow big plays (is it time to be concerned?), Brendan Sullivan's goal-line package, and more.
Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!
Have questions? Drop them on the premium board or leave a five-star rate and review on Apple Podcasts and ask there.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.
- SDE
- TE
- OT
- WR
- CB
- ILB
- DT
- S
- OG
- PRO