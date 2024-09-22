HawkCast Ep. 94 RUN KALEB RUN: Johnson and the Hawkeyes Trounce Minnesota

Eliot, Adam and Ross breakdown Iowa's 31-14 win over Minnesota from Saturday.
Kaleb Johnson has thrust himself into the Heisman conversation with his start to the season, the OL blocking in the run game has drastically improved, Cade McNamara struggles again, what's up with the Hawkeyes passing game, Rhys Dakin continues to grow, Phil Parker dials up the pressure, and more.
