In this edition of Hawkeye Conversations, we catch up with former Hawkeye and current member of the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, Ben Niemann. We look back at his interesting recruiting process, which included de-committing from the school where his dad was coaching. Then we dive into his Iowa career and the special moments he experienced and traveling the hard road of a free agent trying to make an NFL roster.



Q: You had a unique recruiting process because you were the son of a coach and you were initially committed to the school he was coaching at Northern Illinois. Then Iowa comes calling. How was that for you?

NIEMANN: It was an interesting time. NIU offered me pretty early in my junior year and I committed almost on the spot and my dad was there. In my head I kind of shut the whole recruiting process and circuit down at that point. I didn’t send out tape or really look at any other schools. I was pretty closeminded thinking I was just going to go play for my dad.

I was a receiver in high school and I pretty much had the MAC type schools offering me, Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan. I hadn’t gotten any bigger school offers to play receiver and then Iowa reached out to my high school and I ended up going to camp that summer at Iowa and also Iowa State. My dad played at Iowa State and my mom went there too. Literally, Iowa State was my dream school at the time.

I went to camp at Iowa State and they did not offer me and I was pretty disappointed. Then went to camp at Iowa about a month later and came away with an offer. I think the camp was on like a Wednesday and that weekend they had the recruiting event when they bring in all the top recruits. I was there with Keegan Render, who I played youth football with when we lived in Indianola. He was a buddy of mine so I went to the tailgater with him and George Kittle was actually my host that weekend. That was an interesting time. I just loved the atmosphere there, the guys on the team, the guys that I was with on the visit. Jay Scheel was there too and I became good friends with him.

It just felt like the right spot for me and within the next month I had a couple of pretty tough conversations with my parents at home. He ended up leaving NIU for Rutgers after what would have been my sophomore year, so we kind of knew he wouldn’t be there for all four years if I went there because they were having success. The question came up would you rather be at NIU when dad is not there or be at Iowa? The answer was Iowa and that’s where I committed to and ended up going. I was kind of quiet about it and didn’t do any interviews or post anything on social media because it was a tough situation and my dad was disappointed because he would have to miss out on so many of my games.

Q: Coach Ferentz has said in the past that it was a tough call to make to your dad when he offered. Do you remember when he got that call?

NIEMANN: I remember he went up in my parents bedroom and he was talking to Coach Ferentz. I think Coach Ferentz was on the road driving somewhere. I remember one thing my dad said was if you don’t end up playing for me there’s not a better man that you can go play for than Coach Ferentz. It was tough for him, but he felt comfortable sending me here and Nick as well. Then he ends up, here so it comes full circle.

Q: It has to be surreal how this all worked out for you guys. You come to Iowa. Your brother comes to Iowa and now your dad is on staff.

NIEMANN: It’s crazy.

Q: It kind of feels like Coach Ferentz really developed that bond with your family in recruiting and that led your dad to joining the staff now.

NIEMANN: Yeah, I think there’s a real level of comfort with everyone in our family with the Iowa program. All of us got to know every member of the coaching staff really well from the visits and coming to games. It was funny when they came to Iowa City, normally you would have to get acquainted with rest of the coaching staff and the city and they already knew everyone and didn’t have to build new relationships.

Q: What was the conversation like switching to the other side of the ball? Was that a tough conversation or an easy one?

NIEMANN: When I went to camp, I think Jay Scheel was already committed and he was the only receiver we took in that class, I think. So there wasn’t a spot and I came to camp and they said we will figure out what to do with you when you get here. I think I might have spent five minutes with Coach Parker and the rest of the time I spent with Coach Woods, who was coaching the LEO’s at the time. I talked to him about recently and that camp experience and he said I had huge eyes and no idea what was going on. He said I was doing everything full speed and fast, but running around like a chicken with his head cut off sometimes. (laugh) He said at that point that I had the physical traits for that spot and then I had to add weight and strength with Coach Doyle once I got here. When I committed I knew I was going to be LEO at Iowa. I talked to my dad about it during the process and we both thought my ceiling was higher as a linebacker in terms of the weight I could put on and athletic where I would fit better. I would thought I would be a more athletic linebacker and probably an average athlete at receiver and I would have the higher ceiling.

Q: You came in and played as a true freshman. All of the first year guys have that redshirt or no redshirt conversation with Coach Ferentz. What was that like for you?

NIEMANN: We went through camp and that was after Morris, Kirksey, and Hitch had graduated, so there were three new spots. I ended up getting some reps in camp and had a few good practices. I knew I could contribute on special teams, which helped a lot. Really the conversation was more with Coach Woods than Coach Ferentz. He talked to my parents about it. I think even if I said I did want to redshirt, I would have ended up playing anyway. My parents were all for it and thought it was best for me and I think it was the right choice.

Q: The highlight of the first year had to be the blocked punt, right?

NIEMANN: Definitely.

Q: Go through that play and what happened.

NIEMANN: That made the season totally worthwhile for me. (laugh) I had gotten close a punt or two earlier. I end up blocking it and then I kind of felt like I blacked out or something and have no idea what happened. I was all excited and Coach Woods grabbed me by the helmet and said, do you realize what you just did? It was exciting and that was the only touchdown that ended up scoring in college.

Q: What was the big takeaway and adjustment in the first year?

NIEMANN: The biggest adjustment for me was just playing in the box and on the line of scrimmage. When I was in space, because I was a wide receiver and safety in high school, the LEO plays out of the box so much, but just getting into the box and taking on blocks, it’s a different world.

I remember one of my first practices and we had to do a blocking drill and I had to go against George (Kittle) and he put me flat on my back. (laugh) That was my wakeup call that I had a long way to go, but that’s part of the development and putting on weight and getting stronger. It’s a totally different skill set with your hands and your feet.

Then when we got to spring ball at the end of my freshman year, it was a huge difference. I felt I had made strides in taking on the blocks and defeating them.

Q: Let’s jump forward a bit. 2014 season ends and it’s pretty disappointing with the loss in the bowl game. But, from that point forward, the team really developed a pretty special bond.

NIEMANN: 2015 was really special. Honestly, I think everything really started back in that bowl prep for the Tax Slayer Bowl. In that last regular season game, we were up big on Nebraska and they came back and beat us and we went to work in bowl prep. We actually had two a day practices in there and I think that game was actually January 2nd, so we had a good chunk of time to get work in.

That 2015 senior class with Canzeri, Plewa, Blythe, Hillyer, and Lomax was a great group of dudes. A lot of unselfish guys. One guy that really always sticks out to me is Travis Perry. He didn’t get a lot of recognition from the media, but he was a great locker room guy and leader. We all came to work every single day and had a great group of leaders.

We were all really close off the field too and that doesn’t always happen. You have different groups on a lot of teams and you are all friends, but with that group, it didn’t matter what year you were or where you came from or race, it was a really tight group.

Q: There are two really significant games that I always go back to with the 15 group and that’s the Wisconsin game and the Northwestern game. Both on the road and that’s where you kind of realize this team has a chance to be special. First, the Wisconsin game and the goal line stand. What do you remember about that one?

NIEMANN: That was a big game. I think they were ranked and we weren’t. Historically, I think we have struggled against them in the last decade or so and no one was picking us to win that game. I think we had a lot of confidence.

We were struggling on offense a little bit, but we kind of had the mentality on defense that if they don’t score, then they don’t win. That goal line stand was huge. We were able to bottle up their run game and that’s their bread and butter. I remember Macon Plewa, who is a Wisconsin guy, he was pretty excited about that one. I think in that game we showed people that we were for real.

Q: Then the Northwestern game, where you guys just dominate them and coming into that game, you guys were really pretty beat up.

NIEMANN: I don’t even know how many guys we had either out or really hurting in that game. I think Akrum was like our third or fourth string running backs at that time and he and Derrick Mitchell kind of the load. C.J. was banged up and he just carried us.

I think we were both ranked going into that game and by that time in the season we just had so much confidence that we didn’t care what the circumstances were or who was playing or who wasn’t. We had confidence in guys that filled in. Everything just clicked for us that year. We just felt like whatever team you put across from us, we were going to get the job done. We had the trust factor with each other and the confidence of the coaches and everyone stepped up did their job. That day it was Next Man In as Coach Ferentz always says. That game tells you a lot about the character of that team.

Q: Looking back at the Big Ten title game, I’ve always felt both teams kind of just left themselves on the field after that one because it was such a war. What do you remember about that game?

NIEMANN: That was such a heartbreaker. I think over the break that we have had here I have seen that game on the BTN maybe twice and both times I don’t watch it. It was a physical game. We are both kind of known for being physical teams and it came down to the wire. Ultimately we couldn’t get that one final stop.

The environment that night was nuts. When C.J. threw that bomb to Teavan Smith, that was the loudest stadiums I have ever heard. Still it’s a special memory, but you are always going to have a sour taste from it because if we had won, we were going to the College Football Playoff. It’s a tough pill to swallow.

Q: You played next to Josey Jewell for most of your career. Do you think people appreciate how good he was at that position?

NIEMANN: Josey is just a ball player. Physically he might not put up great numbers, but he was such an instinctive player. He is always going to find a way to get to the ball and he’s a great teammate and a great leader. You can always count on him to do his job, bring other guys with him, and make everyone around him better.

Q: What are your memories from your senior year and capping it with a win in the bowl game?

NIEMANN: There were some up’s and downs that year. After experiencing 2015 and the Rose Bowl, those are your hopes again for that year. The Ohio State game that year was really special and the bowl game as well. Being able to flip the script after losing several bowl games in a row playing on a field with some absurd field conditions was really good. Now Iowa has won three bowl games in a row and it’s cool to see my class was able to get this run started.

Q: Go back to that Ohio State game because that doesn’t happen, especially 55-24. When Hooker picks off that pass to start the game what are your thoughts?

NIEMANN: It’s crazy because that game and the Michigan game in my junior year, Kinnick is such a special place, but it’s different when those type of teams come to town. In our prep for both of those games it felt like us against the world. I think we were like 20 point underdogs against Ohio State. Everyone in the locker room sees that and are like, are you kidding me, there’s no chance they beat us by 20 points.

We just had a great week of prep. When Amani picked it off, I think that set the tone for the entire game. We were basically telling them we are here to play, so let’s go. Everything clicked on offense. We scored 55 points and defensively we played a great game. It was one of those nights in Kinnick that you can’t explain. The atmosphere for that game was unreal.

Q: Your career wraps up and you go the hard road in the NFL as a free agent. What is that like to try and make an NFL team as a free agent?

NIEMANN: The odds are certainly stacked against you, but it ended up working out for me. You have to bring it every single day and you have to have that underdog chip on your shoulder mentality. I would have loved to have been drafted, but it wasn’t in the cards for me. One of the good things about being a free agent was I got to pick my spot. I had a lot of opportunities to go to different organizations, but I picked Kansas City because of the culture, the fit, and the opportunity I saw with their roster.

Iowa teaches you so many things about how to be successful at the next level. Coach Ferentz and his staff are so detail oriented and what they expect out of their players. You are Iowa trained and when you get to the NFL it makes a difference. At that level every little thing adds up and the coaches take notice. I was fortunate enough to make some plays in the preseason and made a mark on special teams and made the roster.

Q: Do you hear, he’s an Iowa guy from the coaches in the NFL. Kind of the respect that NFL people have for the Iowa program and Coach Ferentz.

NIEMANN: I think the NFL knows the way Coach Ferentz runs his program is different and prepares you for the NFL. My linebacker coach in Kansas City in my first year was a student assistant for Coach Ferentz, so he knew where I came from. He and I let everyone know when Iowa was on and we were talking to other Big Ten guys. Everyone knows Coach Ferentz runs his program the right way and it’s an NFL style program.

Q: You get there your first year and you are probably run scout team in practice and all you have to do is deal with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce every day. That had to be eye opening.

NIEMANN: Those guys are top tier players in the league, with Pat being the MVP and Kelce is an All Pro. I have definitely gotten the no look from Pat before in practice. (laugh) On a Super Bowl team you have some really talented guys like Tyreek Hill, Frank Clark, and guys like that. It’s been a lot of fun.

Q: This past year had to have been like the ultimate dream. Getting to a Super Bowl is the pinnacle for a football player. Do you still kind of pinch yourself?

NIEMANN: Yeah. It’s still crazy to think about. Not many people can say they won a Super Bowl or even got to one, so it’s pretty special. To do it with an organization like Kansas City and do it with the guys that I had in the linebacker room. We have a great group with Hitch (Anthony Hitchens), who has become a great friend and teammate. Even though we never played together at Iowa, we have that Iowa bond.

Q: It had to be pretty cool going into that game and see Beathard, Kittle, and Ross Reynolds on the 49’ers. Several of your old teammates and all of you playing in the biggest football game of the year.

NIEMANN: That was really cool. All of those guys are great guys and we got together before the game and talked and it’s really special to see so many Iowa guys playing in the Super Bowl. I think we had the most guys of any college program in the game and that says a lot about the Iowa program.