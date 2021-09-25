Hawkeye linebackers making plays

There's stuffing the stat sheet and then there's what Jack Campbell and Seth Benson did on Saturday afternoon to the Colorado State offense. The dynamic duo at linebacker for the Hawkeyes combined for 29 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, a fumble recovery, a pair of broken up passes, and a quarterback hurry.

The only thing the duo didn't do was sell popcorn at halftime of the game. Campbell and Benson discussed what was said to the defense at halftime and how their friendship has allowed them to play so well together and make so many impact plays.

