After digging themselves a pretty significant hole in the first half, the Iowa basketball team nearly dug themselves out of it before falling in overtime to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament. Following the loss, Jordan Bohannon, Tyler Cook, Joe Wieskamp, and Luka Garza discuss the 21 point deficit in the first half, what was said in the locker room by the players and not by the coaches, and they look back at a few of the key plays in the game that made a difference in the outcome.

Q. Isaiah, what got into you at halftime? What sparked the comeback in the second half?



ISAIAH MOSS: That just shows our resilience. Like the game against Cincinnati, we don't give up. We know if we continue to fight we give ourselves a chance to win. JOE WIESKAMP: At halftime -- obviously it wasn't the start we wanted -- we had a decision to make. We could either fold and hand it to them. Or we could fight back. I think we showed that in the second half. And we were able to take it to them in overtime. LUKA GARZA: Just kind of like in the Cincinnati game, when we had that timeout when we were down 18-5, in that timeout in the locker room at halftime you could tell something was about to happen. All the guys were communicating with each other, believing in each other. Our leaders were stepping up and talking to each other to make sure we weren't going to go down without a fight. And we were going to leave everything out on the floor.



Q. Luka, the reverse of that, what happened in the overtime? How were they able to take hold of it so quickly?



LUKA GARZA: Grant Williams hit some big shots. He's a big-time player. And we defended him well. He had a couple turnarounds and different stuff like that. And I think we executed well down the stretch when we needed to toward the end and got a couple of layups to keep us in it. But I think if we could have stopped him, it was hard. Those were really well-defended shots. Tyler did a great job in those moments on him. Just credit to him for that. ISAIAH MOSS: What Luka said, he's made tough shots down the stretch. Tyler did a good job on him the whole game, I thought. But made great shots. JOE WIESKAMP: Credit to Tennessee. They hit some tough shots. Grant Williams, obviously, the SEC Player of the Year. But like he said, we executed down the stretch, too.



Q. Joe, seemed like a very disruptive defense from Tennessee that had you guys out of your rhythm in the first half. Is that something that you were able to get back on track in the second?



JOE WIESKAMP: Yeah, I think so. Not the first half that we had hoped for. But you could tell the resiliency and the fight of us in the second half. I think we kind of got into their space a little bit in the second half. We were able to turn them over quite a bit and execute on offense.