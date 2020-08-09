HawkeyeReport - Hawkeye parents support playing football this fall

With rumors swirling all weekend that the Big Ten was about to move their football season from the fall to the spring due to Covid-19, Hawkeye players and parents took to social media to express their desire to have a season starting in September.

First it was the Iowa players taking to social media, led by quarterback Spencer Petras.

Several other Iowa players joined in on Twitter, which the Hawkeyes can now use. The steady stream of tweets was with one theme in mind, #LetUsPlay

From there, the parents of players started to organize their efforts as they saw the fall season potentially slipping away. Maurice Goodson, the father of Iowa running back Tyler Goodson, asked parents to send him a direct message and out of that this letter was put together.

Hawkeye Nation, University of Iowa administration and the College Athletic community:



In response to the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 fall college football season, we as parents of Iowa Hawkeye football players would like to give our opinion and have our voices heard by the masses.



We know that our sons want to play this fall and have full confidence that the university, coaching staff along with medical experts have found a safe way for football to occur. We believe that college athletes represent some of the healthiest individuals. While we recognize and understand that the risk can never be completely eliminated, we believe that the risk is minimal and that our boys can have a safe and responsible college football season. We also believe that the practices should be the norm for all players participating in fall sports and beyond.



We have full confidence and trust in the University of Iowa to take care of our sons. We believe that the safety and testing protocols in place are putting our son's health as a priority. We also believe that the policies emphasize safety for all players, staff, and members of the athletic department.



As parents of Iowa football players, we strongly advocate for conference unity in regards to health standards and protocols in place. We believe that with regular testing, surveillance and self-control that a safe, fun and productive college football season can occur. While we fully support any player who chooses to opt out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, this doesn't represent the majority of players. Our boys work hard 12 months out of the year, so that they can play the game they love 12 or 13 times in a college football season. Our boys' work deserves to be rewarded and their talents be recognized.

We understand and respect that our views are likely not going to be shared by everyone across the country, however, as parents of Iowa players, we stand by our boys. We believe that the medical personnel, Iowa coaching staff and the University of Iowa have our best interests at heart and will take care of them before, during and after the season.



Let's play football.



Sincerely, Iowa Hawkeye Parents