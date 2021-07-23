Hawkeye Tailgater Preview
MORE: Recruiting News & NotesWith the NCAA Recruiting Calendar opening back up July 25-31, the Iowa coaching staff will be hosting their Hawkeye Tailgater on Sunday with an impressive group of recr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news