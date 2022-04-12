Hawkeyes blast past Milwaukee

Were the Hawkeyes upset about their series loss to Illinois from over the weekend?

I’d say so.

The Iowa offense exploded for 18 hits from ten different batters and the Hawkeyes defeated Milwaukee by a final score of 16-2.

They jumped all over the Panthers in the first inning, as the made it 6-0 before Milwaukee even got to bat. A couple of runs scored on walks, while Sam Petersen and Ben Tallman each had two-run doubles. The UWM pitching staff issued eight walks in the first two innings and the Hawkeye bats made them pay. A Kyle Huckstorf RBI single meant five of eight walks crossed the plate and made it 7-0 Hawkeyes.

Milwaukee plated a couple of runs in the fourth inning, aided by walks from Marcus Morgan, but the Iowa offense exploded for eight runs in the sixth inning to put things well out of reach. Ben Wilmes, Michael Seegers and Will Mulfur drove in five runs on their three hits, while Keaton Anthony added a three-run home run to make it 15-2. Brett McCleary added the exclamation point in the eighth with a solo shot into the parking lot to make it 16-2.

Peyton Williams and Will Mulflur each recorded three hits, while Michael Seegers, Izaya Fullard, Sam Petersen and Ben Tallman all had two hits. The offense as a whole drew 13 walks/hit by pitches and struck out just seven times over 56 plate appearances (12.5%).

The pitching staff ran out nine pitchers to the mound and for the most part everyone was solid. Marcus Morgan and Tyson James combined for seven walks, while the other seven pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts and three walks.

Chas Wheatley, Jacob Henderson and Cam Baumann looked good in an inning of work, while Ben DeTaeye struck out four of two scoreless innings of work. Brody Brecht closed out the game with 1.1 innings, including three strikeouts.

With the win, Iowa moves to 17-12 on the season and sit at #77 in the RPI rankings, with a home series against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on the horizon. The Friday series opener is scheduled for first pitch at 7:02pm and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Saturday and Sunday will both be on BTN+.



