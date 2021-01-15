HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes cruise past Huskers

The long wait for Iowa wrestling fans came to an end on Friday night as the Hawkeyes returned to the mat at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

While the seats weren’t filled with screaming fans, there was some interesting back and forth that took place off the mat between the Iowa and Nebraska coaches, primarily due to Tom Brands and his staff simply wanting to make sure their views were heard.

On the mat it was simple domination for the #1 ranked Hawkeyes, who won the first six matches and cruised to a 31-6 victory over the Cornhuskers. Iowa won eight matches in total, including one pin, one tech fall, and a pair of major decisions.

The dynamic duo of Spencer Lee and Austin DeSanto at 125 and 133 pounds got the Hawkeyes rolling early with a pin and technical fall. Lee pinned #11 ranked Liam Cronin in 1:21 of the first period. DeSanto followed that up with a strong performance of his own, winning 21-6 over Alex Thomsen.

Jaydin Eierman made his Iowa debut on Friday night and the #1 ranked wrestler at 141 pounds got off to a slow start, allowing Nebraska’s Chad Red to score a takedown. Eierman then rallied and nearly pulled off a pin and defeated Red 8-4.

Perhaps the most impressive performance of the evening came from Nelson Brands, the son of Terry Brands. Facing #7 ranked Taylor Venz from Nebraska, Brands dominated the action on the mat and cruised to a 13-5 victory.

True freshman Patrick Kennedy filled in for senior Michael Kemmerer in the opener. Kemmerer was nursing an undisclosed injury and Tom Brands said after the meet that he will be good to go next week. Kennedy gave a nice performance in his first meet as a Hawkeye, hanging close before losing 7-4 to #4 ranked Mikey Labiola.





Wt. Match Team Score

125 #1 Spencer Lee (I) pinned #11 Liam Cronin (N) 1:21 6-0

133 #5 Austin DeSanto (I) tech. fall Alex Thomsen (N) 21-6 11-0

141 #1 Jaydin Eierman (I) dec. #7 Chad Red Jr. (N) 8-4 14-0

149 #8 Max Murin (I) dec. #20 Brock Hardy (N) 6-2 17-0

157 #6 Kaleb Young (I) major dec. Caleb Licking (N) 17-5 21-0

165 #2 Alex Marinelli (I) dec. #18 Peyton Robb (N) 9-3 24-0

174 #4 Mikey Labriola (N) dec. Patrick Kennedy (I) 7-4 24-3

184 Nelson Brands (I) major dec. #7 Taylor Venz (N) 13-5 28-3

197 #2 Eric Shultz (N) dec. #4 Jacob Warner (I) 3-2 28-6

285 #2 Tony Cassioppi (I) dec. #16 Christian Lance (N) 4-0 31-6





Extra Matches

Wt. Match Score

133 Tucker Sjomeling (N) dec. Cullen Schriever (I) 6-2

141 Ridge Lovett (N) dec. Carter Happel (I) 4-2

149 Jevon Parrish (N) dec. Zach Axmear (I) 5-2

184 Myles Wilson (I) major dec. Nathan Haas (N) 15-6

197 Silas Allred (N) major dec. Connor Corbin (I) 12-2

285 Cale Davidson (N) dec. Aaron Costello (I) 3-2