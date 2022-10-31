The next time the Iowa basketball team takes the court it will be for real.

On Monday night it was an exhibition game and the Hawkeyes exhibited why they could be a very good team this season.

After a slow start against a hot shooting team from Truman State, Iowa pulled away for a comfortable 118-72 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Bulldogs, who are coached by former Hawkeye Jeff Horner, were raining in three pointers early in the game. In fact, Truman State took the lead, 26-25, on a three pointer by Trey Shearer from Montezuma, Iowa. After that it was all Iowa for the rest of the half.

Iowa closed on a 29-8 run in the final seven minutes of the first half, capped by a thunderous dunk by Tony Perkins at the horn and the Hawkeyes led 63-39 at the break.

Perkins finished the game with 18 points in 21 minutes of action. He also had five rebounds and four assists as the starting point guard.

In the second half, Iowa continued to pull away. They pushed the lead to 34 just after the first media timeout on a powerful dunk by Kris Murray. The junior forward finished the game with a team high 24 points and 7 rebounds.

One other highlight of the night for the Hawkeyes was the shooting of Connor McCaffery. The senior guard came off the bench and was raining in three pointers. He was 4-4 in the first half from beyond the arch.

The Hawkeyes shot 61% in the game and true freshman point guard led the team with 8 assists and zero turnovers.



