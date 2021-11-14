Hawkeyes down Panthers

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team faced their first test of the season and passed, defeating the Northern Iowa Panthers 82-61.



All the week the team talked about the McLeod Center being a tough place to play and the loss 88-66 loss they suffered back in 2019. The Hawkeyes offense was not at its best, but the defense continued to show improvement and that ultimately helped Iowa to the victory.

The Hawkeyes jumped out to a 24-9 lead after the first quarter, holding UNI to 4/15 shooting and 1/8 from behind the arc.

“We came out, we took charge…I am really happy with the way we played defense,” said Coach Bluder.

McKenna Warnock scored nine first quarter points on her way to 17 points, with Coach Bluder calling her the player of the game for her offense and defensive efforts.

After the hot start, Iowa never let the lead get below 13 again, despite the Panthers best efforts to make it a game in the second half.

Iowa held a 41-24 halftime lead, forcing 12 UNI turnovers and in the second half, the Panthers tried to gather momentum multiple times, but it seemed like every time they got the lead down to 14-15 points, the Hawkeyes had answer.

“I’m glad to see that. To face against it (opponent momentum). It’s good for us to see our team respond to that…To be able to respond when a team makes a little bit of a run. We are going to see that as the year goes on. It’s good experience,” said Coach Bluder.

Northern Iowa was able to cut the lead down to 13 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but Lisa Bluder’s bunch never let it get below that. Late in the fourth quarter things got little fiery, as rivalries tend to do from time to time. Caitlin Clark hit a three pointer late in the shot clock to push the lead up to 74-57 and was hit with her first technical of her career on the other end of the court for words that were exchanged with UNI Head Coach Tanya Warren.

“Honestly, just two super competitive people. I think for me, you know, fun environment to play in…I want to win no matter what. I think the same goes for Coach Warren,” said Clark on the whole situation.

The technical did not fluster Clark, who forced a turnover on the ensuing UNI possession and then knocked down her fourth three of the game to put the nail in the coffin. Clark finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists, despite shooting 9/22 from the field.

For the game Iowa shot 44.8% from the field and 34.5% from behind the arc, but Coach Bluder thought there was a lot of room for improvement.

“Our offense wasn’t very good tonight. Our offense could be much better. We took some hard shots we didn’t need to take…I would have liked to see us work our offense a little bit longer.”

The Hawkeye defense held Northern Iowa to 21/65 shooting, including just 8/29 from behind the arc. Caitlin Clark thinks that their defensive effort is starting to become a norm for this squad.

“I think it needs to be our identity. I think we need to rely on our defense, especially when shots don’t fall like they should…I think that’s something were more comfortable relaying on this year and we’re going to need to if were going to reach our goals at the end of the season.”

The Hawkeyes have completed the first step in winning the state, with match-ups vs Drake and Iowa State still to come.

Iowa will be back at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday to take on Southern University.