Hawkeyes enjoy giving back at Kid's Day

The Hawkeyes have the day off, but it doesn't mean that they weren't doing anything. To start the day, the Iowa football team participated in the annual Kids Day at the Vrbo Citrus Bowl. They met up with a group of kids at Fun Spot in Orlando and spend a few hours this morning with the kids and brightening their day.



After the event wrapped up, we spoke with Kaevon Merriweather, Seth Benson, and Sam LaPorta about the experience and also their plans for the rest of day, which includes a trip to Universal Studios later this afternoon.

