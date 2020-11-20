HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes extend walk-on opportunity to Carter Hewitt

Despite having committed to Northern Iowa, could a late preferred walk-on opportunity at Iowa change Carter Hewitt's mind? We caught up with the 6-foot-6, 250-pound Hewitt, who could play tight end, defensive end, or offensive line in college, to get his thoughts.

Q: Are you considering the Iowa option to walk-on?

HEWITT: I am considering it, but I am 100% committed to UNI.

Q: Do you plan on signing in December at this point?

HEWITT: I do plan on signing in December as of right now.

Q: You mentioned previously that you remain committed to UNI but would consider Iowa. How do you feel about Iowa as a program?

HEWITT: I am 100% committed to UNI for sure but I am considering Iowa. I grew up as the only Iowa fan in a household of Cyclones and playing for the Hawkeyes always was a big dream for me. They do things the right way and they are very successful.

Q: How long has Iowa been recruiting you?

HEWITT: Iowa has been recruiting me for the past two weeks pretty hard. I’ve talked to a lot of coaches and started to build relationships with all of them.

Q: Did their preferred walk-on opportunity surprise you?

HEWITT: The PWO didn’t necessarily surprise me because we had been talking for a while, but the fact that they were even recruiting me was pretty cool, especially because I only played football for one season.

Q: With just playing one season of football, would you have ever expected to be in this situation six months ago?

HEWITT: This whole situation for me is unreal. I didn’t think I was going to get any offers and I ended up getting D1 offers, which is insane. Life definitely can change in a very short amount of time.

Q: Do you know where Iowa's interest came from?

HEWITT: I’m not exactly sure where Iowa's interest came from, but they said they really like my film and my frame.

Q: Are you considering any other schools that are not Iowa?

HEWITT: And no, I’m committed to UNI.

Q: What will be your process to finalize your future college home?

HEWITT: Apply to UNI, get accepted, and sign my LOI.

Q: How often are you hearing from Iowa at this point?

HEWITT: I’m hearing from Iowa every day.

Q: What are your thoughts on scholarship money at UNI vs. walking on at Iowa?

HEWITT: The scholarship money is obviously a big part of it, but I don’t want that to take away from the great relationship that UNI and I have which ultimately led to me committing to them, rather than just the money.

Q: What would lead you to changing your mind?

HEWITT: I’m not sure what would make me change my mind. I’m fully committed to UNI and that most likely will not change.

Q: What are your plans now to get ready for the college level?

HEWITT: Right now, I’m getting after it in the weight room and basketball. I plan to continue lifting and building up strength and staying in shape.

Q: Which specific coaches at Iowa are you hearing from most?

HEWITT: I am hearing from Coach Niemann and Tyler Barnes the most from Iowa.

Q: Have you been able to unofficially visit UNI and see the campus?

HEWITT: Yeah, my mom and I went to UNI a few weekends ago and got to see the campus. It was really nice, and I liked it a lot.

Q: Are you trying to do a campus visit at Iowa? Are they trying to get you to do a virtual visit there as well?

HEWITT: I haven’t decided whether or not I will go take a visit, basically just because I have been around the campus growing up and I have a pretty good feel for it. As of right now, there are no plans for a virtual visit.

Q: Did you grow up a Hawkeye fan?

HEWITT: I was the only Hawkeye fan in my immediate family full of Cyclone fans. My cousin and grandpa are Iowa fans and that influenced me a lot as a kid.

Q: How often were you around the Iowa program growing up?

HEWITT: I wasn’t around Iowa football a ton as a kid, but I was a die-hard fan and I went to as many games as possible and watched the ones I couldn’t on TV.

Q: How do these factors make this decision difficult?

HEWITT: These factors do make it a bit more difficult, as everyone wants to grow up and live out their dream. I think UNI is a great decision and I’m sticking with them, even if it wasn’t my childhood dream.

Q: Why did you pick Northern Iowa?

HEWITT: I really liked the culture they have and the way that they develop players is a big part of it too. I have a really good connection with all of the coaches, especially their o-line coach Ryan Clanton.

Q: How important were the coaches in your decision?

HEWITT: The coaches were really important to me, I wanted to know that the coaches I was going to be around for the next 5 years of my life were good people and people that I could trust.

Q: What other colleges were you considering?

HEWITT: I was also considering Central Michigan, Augustana, NDSU, and a PWO offer at Iowa.

Q: What was the difference at UNI?

HEWITT: The difference at UNI is the family culture that they have and the fact that they really care about their athletes and that they do it the right way.

Q: What was the hardest part of the recruiting process?

HEWITT: The hardest part of the recruiting process was definitely the dead period and not being able to get on campus and meet the coaches in person. We did zooms and everything that we could, but it still would be nice to be able to go in person to meet everyone and see everything.

Q: What was the reaction from the staff when you committed?

HEWITT: The staff was pumped up when I committed. Coach Farley said it made his weekend and they are all as pumped up as I am to join the UNI family.