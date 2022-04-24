Hawkeyes fall in final game of series

It’s a tall task to silence the bats of a team that is averaging 9.5 runs per game for an entire weekend. After getting shutdown over the first two games, the Scarlet Knights bounced back with 13 hits to defeat Iowa in the series finale 10-4. It is now back-to-back seasons that Rutgers has defeated Iowa in the Sunday game to avoid a sweep.

Coach Rick Heller put it pretty simply saying, “Rutgers played well today and beat us.”

Despite dropping the final game of the weekend, the Hawkeyes leave Piscataway with a huge series win to put them back into the thick of the Big Ten standings, as well as the NCAA Tournament conversation.

Iowa hopped out in front in first inning on an RBI single from Izaya Fullard, but the Scarlet Knights struck back against Ty Langenberg, who just didn’t have his best stuff on the mound. Rutgers plated three runs on three hits and a walk in the first inning to take a 3-1 lead.

The Scarlet Knights did not stop there. They went on to plate three runs with Duncan Davitt on the mound, while they put three more on the board off of Dylan Nedved in the fourth inning. At that point, Rutgers led 9-3.

“We didn’t pitch well in first four innings, and they swung it well today early, too. We weren’t very good on mound early and fell behind,” said Coach Heller.

Nedved turned in three scoreless innings after that, but the Hawkeyes could not chip into the lead. Iowa got their leadoff runner on base in the sixth and two baserunners in the seventh inning, but no one came across to score. Keaton Anthony did add an RBI single in the ninth and the Hawkeyes loaded the bases, but it was far too late. Dale Stanavich struck out Sam Petersen to end the game and avoid the sweep.

Izaya Fullard had a season-high three hits, while Michael Seegers and Keaton Anthony each collected two hits. Anthony extended his on-base streak to 17 games.

The Hawkeyes fall to 23-13 on the season and 8-4 in Big Ten play, while they currently sit at #57 in the RPI rankings. Iowa returns home for a midweek matchup against Western Illinois on Tuesday at Duane Banks Field. The game is at 6:05pm and will be streamed on BTN+.



