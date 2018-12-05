The Iowa Hawkeyes landed wide receiver Desmond Hutson from Raytown (MO) in the Class of 2019 and will be recruiting there again in 2020. Today, Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland visited the school and offered junior standout D'Vontae Key.

"My head coach texted me and told me that the Iowa coach wanted to see me run around a little bit," said Key. "So I went up to the field with them and a few other players and ran some routes, and then afterwards he offered."

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Key has not visited Iowa City before, but hopes to make it up to one of the Hawkeyes' bowl practices later this month. Meanwhile, the Class of 2020 prospect is thrilled to have his first scholarship offer on the table.

"I’m at a loss for words, but it’s just an amazing feeling," Key said. "Like everything’s falling into place."