Hawkeyes handle Cyclones
After the Hawkeyes fell 74-62 to Duke on Tuesday night, some Iowa fans began to wonder if tonight’s Cy-Hawk game was going to have a similar result to last season in Ames.
Then it was rumored and later confirmed that Kris Murray was going to miss the game with a lower body injury. He came out to warmups with a boot on his left foot and at that point Cyclone fans were probably thinking there was no chance they could lose.
Instead, it was the Cyclones who never had a chance to win.
The Hawkeyes dominated from tipoff to final buzzer behind a 22-point, 11 rebound double-double performance from Filip Rebraca. They jumped out to a 20-2 lead and rolled to a 75-56 victory in front of 14,535 fans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“We remember what happened last year. We wanted to come out and show what we’re about,” said Filip Rebraca. The Hawkeyes got back from NYC at 5am on Wednesday. 40 hours later they took down a nationally ranked Cyclones team. “No one cares that we’re tired. No one cares that we’re exhausted, hurt, banged up. You just got to battle through that.”
The night started off better than anyone could have hoped. Tony Perkins and Connor McCaffery knocked down a couple of threes each, while Rebraca added six points in the paint. Fans were barely settled in their seats and Iowa was already up 20-2. While it’s usually the Iowa State defense flustering their opponent, the Hawkeyes gave them a dose of their own medicine. Through ten minutes, the Cyclones had as many turnovers as they did points, 4.
“I think every game that’s your intention, to play defense with that kind of intensity,” said Fran McCaffery. “We can put a game plan together we install an offense, and we have defensive concepts that we teach, but when they toss it up, it’s all about competitive desire. Our guys were spectacular in that area tonight.”
Going into halftime, Iowa led 40-20 and unlike Tuesday night in The Garden, shots were falling. In the first 20 minutes, the Hawkeyes were 13/25 from the floor, including 7/14 from behind the arc. The Cyclones on the other hand, were 10/31 from the floor and 0/11 from long distance.
The second half? There isn’t much to discuss. Iowa was rolling and the lead never got below 17 points. The exclamation point on a nearly flawless night came early with 12:06 to play. Tony Perkins stole the ball from Gabe Kalscheur and finished on the other end with a thunderous dunk that got the fans on their feet.
The Hawkeyes finished with four scorers in double figures. The previously mentioned performance by Filip Rebraca was accompanied by 14 points by Connor McCaffery, 13 points from Patrick McCaffery and 10 points from Tony Perkins. No Kris, No Problem.
“I think it’s just next man up mentality. I don’t know if everybody feels a little bit more empowered and more free to shoot different shots,” said Connor McCaffery on why teams tend to play better than expected with their best player out. “I feel like we shared the ball, we moved the ball and just played well offensively from the start. We all played confident.”
The guy that grew up the furthest away from the Cy-Hawk rivalry was the one with the most energy, passion and fire on the court. Filip Rebraca’s hometown of Sombor, Serbia sits about 5,000 miles from Iowa, still Filip says he is fully entrenched in the in-state rivalry and brought up a Serbian basketball rivalry that he has been a part of.
“I’m definitely fully a part of this. I don’t know if you guys know, maybe you should about Red Star and Partizan in Serbia. Those are the two biggest clubs. My dad played for Partizan and I played for Partizan…No matter how intense this is, I’ve experienced similar things like this over there.”
The step from the Summit League to the Big Ten is a big one and it took some adjusting, but with a year under his belt, Filip is starting to show just how good of a basketball player he is.
“It stands to reason that in year two, with the experience he’s gotten, he would be ready,” said Head Coach Fran McCaffery. “At the end of the day, he’s a gamer…He was pretty good the other night, but he missed a couple shots that he normally makes, and he was really upset about that. Boy was he impressive tonight.”
The night was about more than just a win over a rival. It was also a milestone victory for Coach Fran McCaffery. 500 career wins and it came with his two sons in the starting lineup.
“I’ve been blessed. I’ve worked for great people. I’ve had tremendous coaches on my staff. I’ve had really good players everywhere I’ve been…With two boys playing well, you think about family, and I couldn’t be sitting here without tremendous commitment from my wife, my daughter, my son Jack,” said McCaffery. “It’s a difficult journey at times, but we’re built for it, and I was just really excited for them tonight.”
They may have to bring in a squeegee or two for the locker room in the morning because according to Connor, it was quite a locker room celebration. I guess a rivalry win and a coaching milestone calls for some fun.
“They dumped the whole bucket. It was crazy. They had two giant things, water bottles and I was like it’s going to be kind of slippery…It was cold, my feet were soaked. I took off my shoes, it was crazy.”
“You notice I’m not wearing the same clothes I had on,” said Fran. “Everything was wet. Every piece of clothing was wet.”
Up next is a date with the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday at Carver and the Hawkeyes will be looking to replicate tonight’s performance because they will be without Kris Murray once again. Fran McCaffery confirmed that after the game. Tipoff is set for 5:30pm and it will be televised on the Big Ten Network.