After the Hawkeyes fell 74-62 to Duke on Tuesday night, some Iowa fans began to wonder if tonight’s Cy-Hawk game was going to have a similar result to last season in Ames.

Then it was rumored and later confirmed that Kris Murray was going to miss the game with a lower body injury. He came out to warmups with a boot on his left foot and at that point Cyclone fans were probably thinking there was no chance they could lose.

Instead, it was the Cyclones who never had a chance to win.

The Hawkeyes dominated from tipoff to final buzzer behind a 22-point, 11 rebound double-double performance from Filip Rebraca. They jumped out to a 20-2 lead and rolled to a 75-56 victory in front of 14,535 fans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“We remember what happened last year. We wanted to come out and show what we’re about,” said Filip Rebraca. The Hawkeyes got back from NYC at 5am on Wednesday. 40 hours later they took down a nationally ranked Cyclones team. “No one cares that we’re tired. No one cares that we’re exhausted, hurt, banged up. You just got to battle through that.”

The night started off better than anyone could have hoped. Tony Perkins and Connor McCaffery knocked down a couple of threes each, while Rebraca added six points in the paint. Fans were barely settled in their seats and Iowa was already up 20-2. While it’s usually the Iowa State defense flustering their opponent, the Hawkeyes gave them a dose of their own medicine. Through ten minutes, the Cyclones had as many turnovers as they did points, 4.

“I think every game that’s your intention, to play defense with that kind of intensity,” said Fran McCaffery. “We can put a game plan together we install an offense, and we have defensive concepts that we teach, but when they toss it up, it’s all about competitive desire. Our guys were spectacular in that area tonight.”

Going into halftime, Iowa led 40-20 and unlike Tuesday night in The Garden, shots were falling. In the first 20 minutes, the Hawkeyes were 13/25 from the floor, including 7/14 from behind the arc. The Cyclones on the other hand, were 10/31 from the floor and 0/11 from long distance.

The second half? There isn’t much to discuss. Iowa was rolling and the lead never got below 17 points. The exclamation point on a nearly flawless night came early with 12:06 to play. Tony Perkins stole the ball from Gabe Kalscheur and finished on the other end with a thunderous dunk that got the fans on their feet.



