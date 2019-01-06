Ticker
Hawkeyes happy after much needed win

Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport.com
The Iowa basketball team got contributions across the board on their way to a much needed win over Nebraska. Jordan Bohannon got back on track with a team high 25 points. Ryan Kriener made his first start and played solid basketball. Luka Garza made his return to action after three games on the sidelines due to a sprained ankle and didn't miss a beat. And of course, Tyler Cook was strong and steady in the post. They discuss the win over the Cornhuskers and the hot shooting from Bohannon.

