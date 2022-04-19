Hawkeyes hit past Bradley
The headline says it all.
Coach Rick Heller could not have asked for a better offensive performance to take into the weekend, as his team smacked 15 hits and drove in 15 runs en route to a 15-8 midweek victory over Bradley. The win is the Hawkeyes fifth in a row, and they earned the two-game season sweep of the Braves.
“Really happy with our approach offensively. We took what they gave us and then we delivered,” said Heller. “We didn’t throw a whole lot of at-bats away tonight…For the most part we put pressure on them and scored runs.”
In a night where the pitching staff struggled at times, giving up eight free bases and eight runs, the offense backed things up. The Hawkeyes got solid outings from Jacob Henderson, Chas Wheatley and Brody Brecht, but as a whole, it wasn’t what Coach Heller was looking for.
“It was a little disappointing on the pitching side. We hadn’t done that much lately. I think six of their eight runs were from free bases,” said Heller.
The Hawkeyes struck right away in the first inning, with an RBI double from Peyton Williams, but Bradley battled back off of Luke Llewellyn. A couple of walks set the table for Cal McGinnis, and he doubled off reliever Jacob Henderson to give the Braves the lead. Connor Manthey made it 3-1 with an RBI double in the third inning.
Iowa answered in the bottom of the inning with a two-run double from Keaton Anthony, while Will Mulflur blasted a three-run home run to make it 5-3 Hawkeyes. It started a string of six straight innings with Hawkeye runs and Iowa offense never looked back.
“I feel pretty good right now. Just trying to swing at strikes,” said Mulflur. “Don’t let any strikes go by early in the count. Trust my eyes, trust my timing…Fun night tonight.”
Peyton Williams lasered a 112-mph solo home run to left center field to make it 6-3 in the fourth inning. Williams says he was told that is the hardest he has hit a ball in his career. The Braves answered with a pair of runs on a single from Connor Manthey, but the Iowa offense was just clicking on all cylinders.
The Hawkeyes added one in the fifth on a wild pitch, while Ben Tallman drove in a run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly. Bradley cut it to 8-6 in the seventh, but Iowa responded with their biggest inning of the game. Peyton Williams ripped a bases clearing double to make it 11-6. They went on to score three more runs in the inning to make it 14-6, but Williams wasn’t done.
After the Braves added a couple of runs to make it 14-8, Peyton Williams poured on an RBI triple to make hit the final 15-8 score. After a discussion between both Iowa and Bradley, the decision was made to change Williams “reached via error” in the third inning to a hit, which means he hit for the cycle this evening. Five hits, five RBIs, four runs scored was the impressive final line for the redshirt sophomore from Johnston.
“It’s good to just hit the ball hard. That’s the main thing I’m trying to do right now.”
His solo home run gives him a two-home run cushion over Keaton Anthony for the team lead. The two have been battling for the team lead for much of the season.
“Every once in a while, we joke about it, but we’re just trying to hit as best we can and right now, we’re doing a pretty good job,” said Williams. “Going to try to keep it going.”
Will Mulflur has come around at the plate, as of late, and he put together a three-hit evening with three RBIs, while he came up just a triple short of a cycle. Michael Seegers, Keaton Anthony, Izaya Fullard and Sam Petersen all had a pair of hits on the day. Coach Heller is hoping that the hard hitting will continue into the weekend.
“You just hope it does. So much of baseball is just believing that you are going to get it done and it’s a confidence game,” said Heller. “Days like today for the hitters and like Sunday, the way we came out and scored all those runs late, it can roll for a while. Let’s hope that’s the case.”
With the win this evening, the Hawkeyes move to 21-12 on the season and check in at #74 in the RPI. Now the Rutgers series that has been looming on the horizon for a couple of weeks is finally on deck for the Hawkeyes. A preview of the huge weekend series is still to come, but the weekend gets underway on Friday at 1:05pm in Piscataway.
“Got to take one pitch at a time this weekend and if we can win a lot of pitches, hopefully it works out in our favor,” said Mulflur.