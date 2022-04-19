Hawkeyes hit past Bradley

The headline says it all.

Coach Rick Heller could not have asked for a better offensive performance to take into the weekend, as his team smacked 15 hits and drove in 15 runs en route to a 15-8 midweek victory over Bradley. The win is the Hawkeyes fifth in a row, and they earned the two-game season sweep of the Braves.

“Really happy with our approach offensively. We took what they gave us and then we delivered,” said Heller. “We didn’t throw a whole lot of at-bats away tonight…For the most part we put pressure on them and scored runs.”

In a night where the pitching staff struggled at times, giving up eight free bases and eight runs, the offense backed things up. The Hawkeyes got solid outings from Jacob Henderson, Chas Wheatley and Brody Brecht, but as a whole, it wasn’t what Coach Heller was looking for.

“It was a little disappointing on the pitching side. We hadn’t done that much lately. I think six of their eight runs were from free bases,” said Heller.

The Hawkeyes struck right away in the first inning, with an RBI double from Peyton Williams, but Bradley battled back off of Luke Llewellyn. A couple of walks set the table for Cal McGinnis, and he doubled off reliever Jacob Henderson to give the Braves the lead. Connor Manthey made it 3-1 with an RBI double in the third inning.

Iowa answered in the bottom of the inning with a two-run double from Keaton Anthony, while Will Mulflur blasted a three-run home run to make it 5-3 Hawkeyes. It started a string of six straight innings with Hawkeye runs and Iowa offense never looked back.

“I feel pretty good right now. Just trying to swing at strikes,” said Mulflur. “Don’t let any strikes go by early in the count. Trust my eyes, trust my timing…Fun night tonight.”



