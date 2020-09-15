HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes in the NFL

Even though it was largely without fans, the National Football League opened its season this weekend.

On Thursday night it was the World Champion Kansas City Chiefs, with a small amount of fans in the stands, winning in their opener with help from former Hawkeyes Anthony Hitchens and Ben Niemann.

Then on Sunday, most of the NFL teams played and the first week wrapped up with a pair of games on Monday night. Hawkeye tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant are off to strong starts in their second year in the NFL with touchdown receptions.

Let’s take a look at how the former Iowa players did this week in the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle played in his first game under his new huge contract. Kittle got banged up in the first half after a hit to his knee. He finished with 4 receptions for 44 yards.

C.J. Beathard is on the active roster, but did not dress for the loss to Arizona.

Tampa Bay Bucs

Tristan Wifs started and played every snap at right tackle. He performed very well considering he is a rookie starting his first game protecting new Tampa quarterback Tom Brady. Pre Pro Football Focus, Wirfs graded out at 61.5

Anthony Nelson played three snaps at outside linebacker in the loss to the New Orleans Saints. He was not credited with a tackle and graded out at 60.5 by PFF.

Buffalo Bills

One of the surprises of opening weekend was A.J. Epenesa was not on the active roster for the first game. It was simply a numbers game and The Bills needed an extra defensive tackle in uniform and they are still very high on his potential. Joining Epenesa on the inactive list was offensive lineman Ike Boettger.

Micah Hyde played 55 of the 56 snaps at free safety for the Bills. He finished with a pair of tackles and had a PFF grade of 62.2 in the win over the Jets.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams opened their impressive five billion dollar stadium on Sunday night with a win over the Dallas Cowboys. Austin Blythe was the starting guard for the Rams and had the second highest offensive grade according to PFF. Blythe played all 73 offensive snaps and had a grade of 81.9.

Los Angeles Chargers

The other LA team was on the road at Cincinnati and held on for a win. New addition Bryan Bulaga was questionable during the week due to a nagging injury, but he played all 74 snaps at right tackle. According to PFF he graded out at 71.3.

Desmond King played 41 snaps at safety and cornerback and graded out at 62.6. He had two tackles and one assist in the game. King also had a pair of punt returns for seven yards.

Cincinnati Bengals

Mike Daniels made his debut with the Bengals against the Chargers. He played 37 of the 74 snaps and finished with a pair of tackles and was graded at 51.1 for the game. Daniels showed up on the injury report on Monday.

Cleveland Browns

Adrian Clayborn played his first game with the Browns on Sunday and it was a tough result in the loss to the Ravens. Clayborn played 32 of 59 snaps on defense and was credited with a pair of tackles. PFF graded Clayborn at 66.4 for the game.

Chicago Bears

James Daniels continues to start for the Bears, who rallied from down 17 points in the second half to beat the Lions. Daniels played 64 of 65 offensive snaps and had zero penalties. He graded out at 55.6 according to PFF.

Kansas City Chiefs

Anthony Hitchens started at linebacker and played 26 of 59 snaps. He had five tackles and graded out at 34.7 according to PFF.

Ben Niemann saw quite a bit of action in the win on Thursday night, playing 36 snaps. He graded out at 30.1 per PFF.

Minnesota Vikings

Jaleel Johnson moved into the starting lineup at defensive tackle this season and played 57 of the 78 snaps in the Vikings loss to Green Bay. Johnson 4 tackles and a 39.7 rating from PFF.

Riley Reiff, who recently restructured his contract, started at left tackle and played all 52 offensive snaps for the Vikings. His PFF rating for the game was 62.0.

Green Bay Packers

In his first game in a Packer uniform, Christian Kirksey helped Green Bay to a victory. Kirksey played all 52 snaps and had a team high 10 tackles. His PFF rating for the game was at 46.0.

Josh Jackson saw limited work at defensive back, playing just two snaps. He had a PFF rating of 63.0.

Baltimore Ravens

Geno Stone is on the active roster, but he was on the inactives this week for the Ravens.

Detroit Lions

After missing part of the second half of last season due to injury, T.J. Hockenson returned to the lineup and had a strong performance for the Lions. He had 5 receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown. PFF gave him a 66.7 rating in the opener.

One of the great stories from an Iowa perspective this year is Matt Nelson making the active roster as an offensive tackle. Nelson received a pair of snaps on Sunday and in this limited duty gave him a 60.0 rating.

Washington Football Team

Brandon Scherff signed his franchise tag and started at right guard, playing all 70 snaps for Washington. He was graded out at a 67.5 rating per PFF.

New York Giants

Casey Krieter flawlessly handled the Giants long snapping and was involved in an early fumble by the Steelers on a punt return play.

Denver Broncos

Josey Jewell had one of the tackles of the weekend when he leveled Derrick Henry on Monday night. Jewell finished the Denver win with eight tackles, including five solos.

Noah Fant showed that his strong finish last season was a sign of things to come. Fant hauled in five receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Michael Ojemudia got his feet wet early and often on Monday night with plenty of snaps at cornerback. He almost had his first NFL interception if not for a defensive penalty on a teammate. He finished with a pair of tackles and one pass broken up.

Tennessee Titans

Amani Hooker saw action on special teams and defensive back on Monday night. He finished with one tackle in the loss to the Broncos.