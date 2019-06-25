Hawkeyes land first 2022 commit
The Iowa coaching staff has landed its first commitment in the Class of 2022. In-state defensive lineman Aaron Graves, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound prospect from Southeast Valley High School in Gowrie, IA, gave his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes today after earning a scholarship offer at Iowa's camp on Sunday, his coach Mike Swieter told HawkeyeReport.com.
Last season, as a freshman, Graves racked up 67 tackles, 15 TFL, and 11 sacks.
See highlights from his freshman year at Southeast Valley in the video below.