News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-25 15:47:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Hawkeyes land first 2022 commit

Ktznxafvwad1mdnoup9u
Class of 2022 in-state defensive end Aaron Graves committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes today.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
@BlairRIVALS
Editor

The Iowa coaching staff has landed its first commitment in the Class of 2022. In-state defensive lineman Aaron Graves, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound prospect from Southeast Valley High School in Gowrie, IA, gave his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes today after earning a scholarship offer at Iowa's camp on Sunday, his coach Mike Swieter told HawkeyeReport.com.

Last season, as a freshman, Graves racked up 67 tackles, 15 TFL, and 11 sacks.

See highlights from his freshman year at Southeast Valley in the video below.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}