Indianapolis linebacker Jay Higgins is headed to the University of Iowa. The 6-foot-0, 209-pound Higgins announced his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes today following his official visit to Iowa City over the weekend.

Shortly after making his announcement, Higgins walked us through his decision to play for the Hawkeyes.

"My family was sitting across from Coach Ferentz in his office," said Higgins. "He brought us in and talked about things that have nothing to do with football. At the end of the meeting, he asked me when I was ready to make a decision and I quickly responded today."

"When the coaching staff told me I was the only linebacker invited to the visit I felt no pressure to make a decision, but with the combination of so many things that I liked about the University of Iowa, I was ready."

"I was surrounded by guys who were similar to me," Higgins said. "Tyrone Tracy was my host and introduced me to everyone and I was accepted into the team right away. He showed me there’s a lot of things to like and I’m happy to be in the Indy to Iowa group."

A three-star prospect, Higgins chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Air Force, Tulane, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Ball State, Bowling Green, Miami-OH, Toledo, and Western Illinois.

Overall, Higgins is commitment No. 17 for the Iowa coaching staff in the Class of 2020.