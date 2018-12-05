After jumping out to a 6-0 start to the season, the Iowa basketball team has dropped their last two games to conference opponents. On Thursday night they look to get back on track before a break for finals week when they host in-state rival Iowa State. On Wednesday afternoon, Jordan Bohannon, Nicholas Baer, Connor McCaffery and Riley Till visited with the media to discuss the last two games, how they can get back on track, facing an in-state rival, and the offensive not clicking. Bohannon also goes into detail about his slow start to the season.

