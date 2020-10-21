HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes offer 2022 OL Aamil Wagner

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest to offer rising Class of 2022 offensive lineman Aamil Wagner. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound Ohio native received the news from Iowa assistant coach Derrick Foster on Wednesday morning.

"It’s a blessing to receive an offer from Iowa," said Wagner. "They have a great program that has been able to produce NFL talent the last couple years and I’m excited to continue the recruiting process with them."

For Wagner, there is some familiarity with Iowa, as his older brother Ahmad Wagner played basketball for the Hawkeyes for three years before transferring to Kentucky to play college football.

"I visited Iowa multiple times while my brother was there," Wagner said. "I think it’s a great campus and the community is even better."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 21 for Wagner as the Hawkeyes join Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Minnesota, Purdue, Indiana, Tennessee, Arizona State, Stanford, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Virginia, West Virginia, Duke, Cincinnati, Toledo, and Buffalo on his list.

"For now, I will continue to take the process slow and keep my recruiting completely open," said Wagner. "I plan to look into all the colleges that have offered me and are showing interest."

See highlights from Wagner's junior year at Wayne High School in Huber Heights, OH in the video below.