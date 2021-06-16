Hawkeyes offer 2023 DT Tyler Gant

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest team to offer Class of 2023 defensive tackle Tyler Gant. The 6-foot-3, 272-pound St. Louis native received the news from Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell on Tuesday after attending the Hawkeyes' camp this past weekend.

"Coach Kelvin Bell said that he liked my sophomore film and the way I performed at their camp, so the staff wanted to extend me an offer," said Gant. "I was super excited because I had a great time seeing the facilities and interacting with the coaches and some of the players. He said he was excited to see what I will do my junior season and wanted me to try and visit for an Iowa football game sometime this year."

The trip to Iowa City was a special one for Gant as he has a family connection to the Hawkeyes through his great uncle, the late Tom Woodland, whose name he was able to find on the Wall of Letterwinners in Iowa's football facility.

"My great uncle played the same position as me," Gant said. "He went to Iowa straight from high school in 1978. He transferred to Mizzou after that, then went on to play with New Jersey Generals in the USFL."

"He had a heart attack a couple years ago, but he was my go-to about how to play the position, so seeing his name on that wall was so cool," said Gant. "Possibly playing at Iowa like him would be crazy. I know he’s smiling right now."

Currently, Gant holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Wisconsin, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Arkansas State, and Eastern Michigan, and has four more visits scheduled this month.

"Next, I will be at Mizzou on June 17th, Arkansas on 20th, Kentucky on the 22nd, and Northwestern on the 24th," Gant said.