HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes offer 2023 in-state OL Kadyn Proctor

Class of 2023 offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor continues to see his recruiting take off. The latest to throw their hat in the ring is the home state Iowa Hawkeyes, who offered the 6-foot-7, 285-pound Proctor on Wednesday.

"It was about 15 minutes before football practice," said Proctor, a sophomore at Southeast Polk High School. "I was shocked of course."

"Coach Ferentz gave me the offer and we had a good conversation. He said he loved watching my film."

Proctor, who visited Iowa City during bowl prep last December, wears #74 in high school for his favorite player, former Hawkeye Tristan Wirfs, who is now a starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"He pretty much became my idol after seeing him blow up, so wearing #74 is dedicated to him," Proctor said of Wirfs.

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 9 for Proctor as the Hawkeyes join Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Arizona State, Arkansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Oregon on his early list.

"It’s truly been a blessing," said Proctor.