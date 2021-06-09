Hawkeyes offer 2023 in-state QB JJ Kohl

Class of 2023 in-state quarterback JJ Kohl added an offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes this week. For the 6-foot-6, 225-pound Ankeny native, the new offer came after a camp stop in Iowa City Sunday followed by a return trip to campus on Tuesday.

"Iowa’s a school that’s been in communication since the early spring," said Kohl. "I went to their camp Sunday, tested and threw the ball well, and they said they really like my potential going forward."

Iowa assistant coach Jay Niemann is leading the Hawkeyes' recruiting efforts with Kohl, who also had a chance to speak with quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe and head coach Kirk Ferentz this week.

"I've done a lot of talking with Coach Niemann over the past few months and when I arrived to the facilities, Coach Niemann took me on a tour," Kohl said. "Iowa has some of the nicest facilities out there."

"After the tour, I got to talk football with Coach O’Keefe and really enjoyed my time with him," said Kohl. "After talking football with Coach O’Keefe, I went into Coach Ferentz’s office. Coach Ferentz told me his story and how he became the head coach at Iowa."

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Ferentz and what he’s done for the Iowa Hawkeye program, so getting the offer from Iowa meant a lot to me."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 2 for Kohl with the first coming from Iowa State, which is where his father, Jamie Kohl, was a placekicker from 1995-98. Kohl's recruiting is expected to go well beyond state borders however with camp stops at Alabama, Penn State, and Missouri already complete and Texas A&M up next this Friday.

"I’m hitting up the camp circuit right now and just trying to get my name out there," said Kohl.