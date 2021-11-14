Hawkeyes offer 2023 WR Joshua Manning

Following a game day visit to Iowa City this weekend, Class of 2023 wide receiver Joshua Manning has added a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Missouri native received the news from Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland on Sunday.

"Coach Copeland and I had a great conversation about if I see myself there and if it’s a great fit and I loved everything about the place," said Manning. "It’s a winning school and they have a winning fan base and atmosphere. I was very happy, of course, and grateful to have received the offer."

The trip on Saturday was Manning's first visit to Iowa City, which gave him a chance to see the surroundings and meet with the coaches before watching the Hawkeyes' 27-22 win over Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium.

"I got to explore the indoor facilities and got to meet Coach Copeland and all the other coaches," Manning said. "I took away that it’s a great place to continue to improve as a player and one of the best development spots in the nation."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 4 for Manning as the Hawkeyes join Kansas, Kansas State, and Nebraska on his list.

Next up for the Class of 2023 prospect will be a visit to Cincinnati on November 20.