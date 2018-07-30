One day after visiting the University of Iowa, Class of 2021 offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts picked up a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Roberts, who attends St. Thomas Aquinas in Overland Park, KS, received the news this morning after calling the Iowa coaching staff.



“My coach at STA told me to call Iowa,” said Roberts. “I called one of the recruiters and I talked to the coach and he said they’d really like to have me at Iowa and offered. I was happy very.”

Overall, it is Roberts’ third offer as Iowa joins Nebraska and Missouri on his list, which is all prior to his sophomore year of high school so you can bet more are sure to come.

Going back to Sunday’s visit to the Hawkeye Tailgater, Roberts made the trip with his brother, Matthew Roberts, who is a Class of 2020 defensive end. There, they had a chance to learn more about the Iowa football program and tour the campus and facilities.

“The facility was very nice and when we went in, it was even better,” Roberts said. “We had brunch and had a chance to meet the coaching staff, and then we got to see how the Hawkeye players get down and work.”

“What stood out to me the most was how they love football, but they also love academics and taking care of school first,” said Roberts.

Now, the focus for Roberts turns back to football and his own upcoming season as he gets ready to start his sophomore year at St. Thomas Aquinas next month.

“Well, I’m all done with going to camps and meeting coaches for right now, so it’s just time for me to focus up on the task at hand,” Roberts said. “That’s playing my sophomore year and doing well in school.”

This fall, Roberts hopes to make game day visits to Iowa, Nebraska, and Missouri.