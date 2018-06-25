Class of 2020 defensive end Aaron Witt picked up his latest scholarship offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes this past weekend. For the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Minnesota native, the offer came right after his performance at Iowa’s camp on Sunday.

“They've been in contact a lot with my coaches,” said Witt. “I came in and showed them what I can do and they offered during the one-on-one pass rushes.”

Overall, it was Witt’s second offer in the recruiting process as Iowa joins Iowa State on his list, and he is excited about the new opportunity.

“I was really happy,” Witt said. “They have amazing people down there and they play the game with toughness, which I love.”

Currently, Witt plans to return to Iowa City on July 29 for the Hawkeye Tailgater.