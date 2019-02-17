The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest team to offer Class of 2022 wide receiver Tyler Morris. The rising freshman from Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, IL added the opportunity during a junior day visit to Iowa City on Saturday.

"It was a great experience to actually meet with the coaches and talk to them and learn about their culture," said Morris. "We walked around the football facilities and saw how their program is run."

Morris, whose mother is originally from Dubuque, IA, also had a chance to hear from some of the current Hawkeye players on the the team.

"I think the part I liked the best was they had us all in the room and five players came in and we got to just ask them any questions we had," Morris said.

Currently, Morris holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota as just a freshman in high school.

"It still is amazing to me because even though I expected this and have always had that mindset of being the best sometimes I think like wow I’m actually going to college for free to play football," said Morris. "It’s amazing, but this is just the beginning. I hope to have great seasons the rest of high school and to just keep growing and getting better and with that the offers will keep coming."