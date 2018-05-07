The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest school to offer defensive lineman Jake Karchinski from Wisconsin. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Karchinski received the news today after a pair of visits to West De Pere High School from the Iowa coaching staff this month during the spring evaluation period.

“Coach Polasek came down to watch me run and lift and was really impressed, and then sent down Coach Bell to watch me,” said Karchinski. “Then they let me know about the offer at school today.”

While the offer is new, the Hawkeyes have been showing interest in Karchinski for quite a while now, and have had the Class of 2019 prospect on campus a couple times, including their junior day in March and the Iowa-Ohio State game last November.

“I love Iowa,” Karchinski said. “They are definitely my number one school right now. I’ve been talking to them since my sophomore year and I love what the Hawkeyes are all about.”

“Just how much their coaches care and how honest they are, I feel like I was at home there,” said Karchinski.

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 14 for Karchinski as the Hawkeyes join Syracuse, Eastern Michigan, Ball State, Stephen F. Austin, Western Michigan, North Dakota State, New Mexico, North Dakota, Fordham, UNI, Columbia, Miami-OH, and South Dakota on his list. Currently, he plans to make his college decision by early summer.

Playing defensive end and outside linebacker as a junior, Karchinski finished the season with 61 tackles and 18 TFL for West De Pere.

See highlights from Karchinski’s junior year in the video below.