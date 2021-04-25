 HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes offer four-star RB Jaylon Glover
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-25 11:39:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Hawkeyes offer four-star RB Jaylon Glover

Four-star running back Jaylon Glover added an offer from Iowa on Saturday.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest program to offer a scholarship to four-star running back Jaylon Glover. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Lakeland, FL native has been hearing from Iowa recruiting director Tyler Barnes and running backs coach Ladell Betts in recent weeks and received word of the offer on Saturday.

"They said they loved my tape and explained the staff definitely loves what I bring to the game and wanted to extend me a offer," said Glover.

Glover is still in the process of learning more about the Hawkeyes, but likes what he has heard so far.

"I'm definitely excited," Glover said. "They are a really good football team and play in the Big Ten, so that’s dope. I’m excited to start this process with them."

With a list of more than 40 scholarship offers in all, Glover named a top 12 in early April that included Florida State, Georgia Tech, Utah, Central Florida, Iowa State, Louisville, Purdue, West Virginia, Tennessee, Michigan State, South Carolina, and South Florida.

Currently, the four-star prospect has official visits scheduled to Georgia Tech on June 18 and Utah on June 25.

As a junior, Glover rushed for 1,588 yards and 31 touchdowns in 11 games last season and is already Lake Gibson's all-time leading rusher with 4,023 career yards.

See highlights from Glover's junior year in the video below.

