After an impressive camp performance on Sunday, wide receiver Canyon Bauer picked up a new scholarship offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes. For the 5-foot-11, 190-pound South Dakota native, it was a big moment, landing his first opportunity from an FBS program.

“I attended the Hawkeyes’ camp today and it was a great chance to compete and display my abilities,” said Bauer. “It was very exciting to find out that Iowa believes in me.”

As a junior, Bauer finished with 51 catches for 853 yards and eight touchdowns at O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls last season. That kind of playmaking ability was on display at Iowa’s camp and quickly made an impression on wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland.

“Coach Copeland pulled me aside and asked where my dream school is,” Bauer said. “He told me not to say Iowa and I told him Oklahoma. He said ‘Good, I wanted to make sure. I saw your Twitter and it was all Oklahoma.’”

“Then he told me that he watched my film and was impressed,” continued Bauer. “He said that I also did well at camp. He told me that he will always be honest with me and said that he strongly believes I can play at this level and for the Iowa Hawkeyes.”

After working with Coach Copeland today and receiving the offer from, Bauer looks forward to building a closer relationship with the Hawkeye coaching staff this summer.

“I love their coaching staff and their facilities,” said Bauer. “It also has one of the best fan bases behind it. I am looking forward to building a good relationship with Coach Copeland and the rest of the staff.”

Currently, Bauer’s scholarship offers include Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Northern State, Augustana, and Sioux Falls, but there could be more on the way this month with more camp stops scheduled in the coming weeks.

“I will be attending camps at the University of Minnesota, University of Nebraska Lincoln, North Dakota State University, South Dakota State University, University of South Dakota, and University of North Dakota,” Bauer said.

After all of the camp stops this summer, the Class of 2019 prospect plans to take a closer look at where his offer list stands and then start narrowing things downs.

“I am just going to enjoy camp season and see what all plays out,” said Bauer. “Then narrow it down from there.”

See highlights from Bauer’s junior year at O’Gorman High School in the video below.