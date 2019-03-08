The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest team to join the race for Tampa Jesuit offensive lineman Connor McLaughlin. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound McLaughlin added a scholarship offer from the Iowa coaching staff on Thursday night and was pretty excited about the opportunity.

"I’m beyond humbled. To receive an offer from Iowa as an offensive lineman is a great honor," said McLaughlin. "Also, knowing that they pull most of their guys from the Midwest region is really cool because it means they are very interested to take a chance on a kid so far away."

One of McLaughlin's high school teammates, Dane Belton, will be a freshman at Iowa this summer and another, Jonathan Odom, just returned home from a visit to Iowa City, so the Class of 2020 prospect has already heard a bit about the Hawkeyes.

"I've heard that they are very professional from the way they regard you as a player and person," McLaughlin said. "Also, it’s a tremendous program that turns talented linemen into studs."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 12 for McLaughlin as the Hawkeyes join Virginia, Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Syracuse, South Florida, Army, Dartmouth, Princeton, and Harvard on his list.

This weekend, the Tampa native will be visiting Boston College and Harvard and hopes to schedule more college trips in the near future.