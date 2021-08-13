Hawkeyes pick up baseball commitment

After nearly 10 days without new news, the Hawkeye Baseball team broke the silence with an addition to the 2022 recruiting class. Iowa City High OF/LHP Cade Obermueller announced his commitment to the Iowa program just over a week after his teammate Gable Mitchell.

Perfect Game scouted Obermueller as an outfielder, but Cade has been a starting pitcher for the Little Hawks the last two seasons. PG rates him as the #3 OF prospect and the #14 overall prospect in the state of Iowa for the class of 2022. He also lands at #231 in the national OF rankings.

This past season for Iowa City High, Obermueller was one of seven players to bat over .300 for the Little Hawks, posting a .319 batting average and a .479 OBP. He ha 29 hits in 33 games, but just two extra base hits. The thing that stands out at the plate is his ability to draw walks and not strikeouts. Cade was walked or hit by pitch 28 times, while striking out just seven times. He was also 14/15 in stolen base attempts.

On the mound, Cade had a very successful season, posting a 1.65 ERA over seven appearances, including six starts. He finished with a 4-1 record and struck out 36 batters in 29.2 innings pitched. Obermueller allowed just 11 hits, but allowed 27 batters to reach via walk/HBP, so that will be something he will look to cut down on during his senior campaign next year.

According to Prep Baseball Report, his fastball works 87-89 mph with some late run and sink action to it. He also throws a changeup (77-78) and a curveball (72-74). Both pitches has a large disparity in speed from the fastball, which works to his advantage and likely is a big reason why he does not allow a lot of hits.