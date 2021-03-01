HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes prepare for Big Ten's

The last time we saw the Iowa wrestling team was on February 7th when they took care of Purdue and Ohio State on the mat in West Lafayette. Since then, they have been in a Covid-19 pause and missed the final three scheduled dual meets of the year.

The Hawkeyes also had to resort to some unconventional training being locked out of their facilities, including putting in miles running in sub-zero temperatures during the month of February in Iowa City.



Iowa has been given the call clear heading into the Big Ten Championships, which take place this weekend at Penn State. Tom Brands, Spencer Lee, and Alex Marinelli discuss the state of the team and the huge meet that takes place this weekend.

