The Iowa basketball team has a very important game coming up on Thursday night when they host Michigan. The Wolverines have quite a few new faces on their roster, but they still have center Hunter Dickinson and guard Eli Brooks leading their team.



On Tuesday, Keegan Murray and Filip Rebraca met with the media to discuss the upcoming game, the challenge that the Wolverines present and facing Dickinson, who is a different type of big man from others in the Big Ten.