The Hawkeyes survived and advanced on Friday after beating Cincinnati. Next up the hill gets a whole lot more difficult to climb when they face #2 seed Tennessee in Columbus, OH. After their workout and practice to prepare for the Vols, the Iowa players discussed what they have seen from Tennessee and look back a bit at a very meaningful win on Friday.

Q. Jordan, just in the second half there, we talked yesterday about the shooting. To have that out of the gate, how important is that against a team like Tennessee?



JORDAN BOHANNON: It's going to be really important, especially how they play. They're a team, unique style that they play, really run the court. So we're going to be ready for that. But for us to get going, we're going to need to make our shots and start the game. I think that was big for Cincinnati to start their game last night against us. We weren't hitting shots. They got up on a big run, and it really took everything within us to get back into that game. So it will make the game a lot easier if we're able to get out there right from the start and hit some shots, for sure.



Q. Jordan, you said Tennessee plays a unique style. What about it is unique? What makes them different?



JORDAN BOHANNON: They definitely have a lot of NBA players potentially on their team. That's definitely unique within its own right. And playing an SEC team, I don't think we've played an SEC team yet since we've been here. So we've just got to -- they know it's a tough conference to play in just as well as the Big Ten. They've been battling all year around as well as we have. We know it's going to be a physical game. They play a physical kind of basketball like we do. So it's going to be a lot of fun tomorrow. We're looking forward to it.



Q. Joe, is it harder or easier in your mind to prepare for a team when you don't have as much time to prepare as you did for Game 1?



JOE WIESKAMP: I think it's a little bit harder, obviously, but I think our coaching staff has done a great job getting us prepared for this. In the Big Ten season, towards the end of the year, each team has each other figured out. They have each other locked in, the personnel. So it's a little harder at the end of the Big Ten season. It will be nice to play another team from a different conference.



Q. Luka, that kind of struck me what Jordan said about not playing an SEC team. Does it make a difference for something you're familiar with, or do you like the challenge of seeing totally new systems?



LUKA GARZA: I don't know. I think both teams in both leagues have very hard schedules. And each game in the SEC is a battle as well as the Big Ten. So I think both teams are really well prepared for this in terms of all the battles we've been through throughout the course of the season. And like Joe says, it's nice to play teams from other conferences because at this point the Big Ten knows each other so well; they know what your tendencies are even more so than a new team could pick up so quickly.



Q. Joe, you just talked about the battles. You've had some -- a couple weekends now in tournament play. They have as well. What do you expect the battle to be like tomorrow with the Sweet 16 on the line?



JOE WIESKAMP: They're obviously a very strong team, were ranked No. 1 in the country at one point. This is what you sign up for when you sign up to play Division I basketball. This is the type of team you want to play. We're excited for the test.



Q. Luka, you're going against another physical opponent, the inside-out game. How in the past, when you go against physical teams, how does that open up things for you guys?



LUKA GARZA: I think I'm a player who just kind of sees what the defense is giving me. When they're really aggressive on my post-ups, I tend to go a little bit more outside, try to open it up. I'm going to do my best to try to create some space on the floor for other guys to drive and different stuff like that. So I'm just going to take what the defense gives me, and I think that's what our whole offense does, everybody, they just take what the defense gives us.



Q. Luka, your impressions of Kyle Alexander, from what you've been able to see. And I guess how important it would be, he's a guy who has had foul trouble at times, to try to get him some early fouls?



LUKA GARZA: Yeah, they're a different team when he's not on the court. You can see that when you watch some of their games. He's really athletic, long, can really affect shots around the rim. And when we go into games, we have a goal to get their bigs in foul trouble. I think that remains the same with him and Williams this game.



Q. Jordan, have you been taken by the Big Ten's success, or is that something you expect as you headed into the tournament?



JORDAN BOHANNON: I think we all expected it, every single player in the Big Ten. We went through the battle on a night-to-night basis these past few months. For us to go a 20-game schedule, it made it even more difficult. So we're not surprised at all that Big Ten started 7-1. I thought we've had really good matchups with teams, and quite honestly I wasn't surprised that any team won, obviously. But, I think, looking forward, I see more teams advancing in this tournament. I wouldn't be surprised if we get the same amount into the Sweet 16 as well.



Q. You mentioned matchups I always think that's interesting as you approach a game. Are there teams that you think specifically you match up better because of what they do or don't do?



JORDAN BOHANNON: I mean, obviously it's difficult in the NCAA Tournament because you only have a couple days to prepare. But you look at it, it all comes down to matchups in most games. And that's the beauty of the NCAA Tournament; you don't have time to prepare for it, but you've got to take what's there during the game, and you've got to realize what matchups happen. And that's something you have to definitely take advantage of.



Q. Jordan, Tennessee has given up 15 3s to each of their last two opponents. As a guy that can kind of get it going, does that excite you? And how do you avoid falling into the trap of getting trigger happy against them?



JORDAN BOHANNON: Yeah, obviously I love shooting 3s. Every time I step on the floor, I'm trying to shoot as much as I can. So, I'm looking forward to tomorrow. Hopefully I can get a lot of 3s off. And Joe is looking forward to it as well, and Luka is, too. That's the beauty of our team. We have a lot of shooters on this team. A lot of times we have five shooters out there. So it's really difficult for teams to play us. Luka can go inside/out. And Tyler is one of the most dominant inside players in the NCAA Tournament. We have a really tough team to guard. But we also know what we're capable of on defense as well. So it's going to come down to getting stops in important times tomorrow.



Q. Joe, is there something you've seen from Tennessee as to why they've given up so many seemingly good looks from the perimeter lately?



JOE WIESKAMP: Not necessarily. Obviously we haven't had a whole lot of time to prepare for them. We'll probably be watching a lot of film of them today and kind of figure those things out, see where we can attack them offensively. And our coaches will give us a game plan of how to attack that.