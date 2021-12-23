Hawkeyes proud of charitable work

Tyler Linderbam and Tory Taylor didn't go into this year thinking about how to make money in the new world of name, image, and likeness. In fact, they really weren't thinking about it at all, but eventually they settled on giving back instead of turning a profit to line their own pockets.



Taylor and Linderbaum discuss how their charitable work came to be, the impact that doing it had on them personally, and how proud they are to have made a difference. We also talk some golfing with Taylor and Linderbaum let's us know what he has seen from the Kentucky defensive line on film.

