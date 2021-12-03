Hawkeyes proud of effort in loss to Purdue

With leading scorer Keegan Murray on the sidelines and trailing by 19 points in the second half, the Iowa basketball team fought instead of folded. Facing the soon to be #1 team in the nation, Iowa rallied and pushed the Boilermakers to the brink before falling 77-70 at Mackey Arena.



Following the loss, Patrick McCaffery and Tony Perkins, who led the rally for the Hawkeyes, discussed Iowa coming back and fighting, the success of their pressure against Purdue, and the confidence they can gain from this game.

