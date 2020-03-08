There was a feeling that after a post game dust up at the end of the first game, emotions might be running high for the second meeting between Iowa and Illinois. It was and the players were certainly charged up. Following the loss to the Illini, C.J. Fredrick and Connor McCaffery discuss the physical nature of the game and the technical fouls that they were assessed. Fredrick also goes into detail about how much he was held in the game. Then Luka Garza gives us his thoughts on the final shot of the game and how he has already replayed it multiple times in his head.

